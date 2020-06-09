Brock Lesnar Likely to Return at SummerSlam 2020; Will The Beast Incarnate Get Another Shot to WWE Title?

Brock Lesnar (Photo Credits: Facebook / Brock Lesnar)

Brock Lesnar fans can have some reason to rejoice as The Beast Incarnate is likely to return at SummerSlam 2020. Lesnar was last seen action against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his WWE title. With his return news, we can expect the WWE title to be around Lesnar's waist once again. WWE which is operating without audiences at their Performance Centre due to coronavirus outbreak is indeed missing their bigger stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt to name a few. WWE Raw June 8, 2020 Results and Highlights: Edge Joins Christian on ‘The Peep Show’ Ahead of His Match Against Randy Orton at Backlash (View Pics)

Well-known wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, recently revealed that Brock Lesnar will likely be back in time for SummerSlam. He further went on to say that Lesnar will be booked for a match at SummerSlam 2020 even if there will be no audiences. SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020, in Boston, however, if coronavirus continues to be a threat in the United States, then SummerSlam will also take place without an audience. Matt Riddle who has been given a place in SmackDown brand last week has also been in the news for hurting Lesnar's ego. The NXT star Riddle wants to retire Lesnar in WWE, however, it has not been taken well by The Beast. There are even chances of a storyline being developed between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar in Action Against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE title against Bobby Lashley at Backlash which will take place on June 14, 2020. We are not sure what plan WWE has in store for Lesnar, however, fans would eagerly wait to see him in action soon.