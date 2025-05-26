New Delhi, [India], May 26 (ANI): Former India A and Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"Over and out. Onto greener pastures now," the former Gujarat skipper wrote in a post on X.

Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates the veteran batter, posting on X, "Gujarat Cricket Association congratulates Priyank Panchal on a stellar cricketing journey as he announces retirement from all formats on May 26, 2025. A prolific right-handed opener, Priyank scored 8856 First-Class runs with 29 centuries & 34 fifties, including a majestic 314*. He led Gujarat to its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2016-17, also lifting the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015-16) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2012-13 & 2013-14). He captained India A and Gujarat across all formats with grit and pride. We salute his dedication and legacy. Wishing him success ahead."

The 35-year-old finishes as Gujarat's second-highest run-getter in first-class cricket, 19 short of Parthiv Patel's tally of 7011 runs. The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season was his last, in which he made two centuries, with a best of 148 against Kerala in the semi-final, in what turned out to be his last innings.

Panchal leaves with 23 centuries, the most by a Gujarat player, during his first-class career, which spanned 127 matches and 8856 runs. He also featured in 97 List A games and 59 T20S.

Gujarati batter Panchal played his last first-class game in the Ranji Trophy last season against Kerala. Gujarat lost the match based on Kerala's first-inning lead. Panchal scored 148 runs in his last first-class match against Kerala.

He eaves with the distinction of being part of the winning squads of all domestic tournaments - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2014-15), Vijay Hazare Trophy (2015-16) and Ranji Trophy (2016-17). (ANI)

