New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has predicted the young swashbuckler batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will score the highest runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test between India and the West Indies, scheduled to commence on Friday.

After returning with 411 runs at 41.10 during the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, Jaiswal floundered in his first appearance for India since the tour. While relying on his robust defence, Jaiswal mustered up 36 with authority. The cut shot, one of his formidable strokes in his arsenal, led to his downfall.

With the golden opportunity to pile up runs across his name during India's resounding victory by an innings and 140 runs, Nayar has advocated for Jaiswal to revel in a purple patch in the national capital.

"According to me, Jaiswal will score the most runs in this Test. He's that kind of player; once he gets going, he's unstoppable. He couldn't score big in the first Test, so he'll be hungry. He's seen everyone else make runs, and he must be thinking, in the next five days, I'll play a big innings," Nayar said on JioHotstar.

During the series opener in Ahmedabad, India had three centurions, including KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*). However, the one who needed runs across his name in India's star-studded line-up was Sai Sudharsan.

Sudharsan earned his maiden Test cap during India's tour of England during the series opener at Headingley in June. After falling for a duck in the first innings, Sudharsan showed promise in the second, notching 30(48), but he flicked the ball to Zak Crawley off Ben Stokes.

Even in his most recent outing during the first Test against the West Indies, Sudharsan was pinned in front of stumps by captain Roston Chase and returned cheaply on 7(19). Sudharsan has made a total of four appearances and mustered up just 147 runs at 21.00 while striking at 40.83.

Nayar believes the Delhi Test is the best shot for Sudharsan to hit the high digits. With players around him walloping runs and first-choice wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's return imminent, Nayar feels that if Sudharsan falters once again, his position in the team could fall under the radar of scrutiny.

"Sai Sudharsan won't get a better chance than this. This will be a good batting pitch with not much bounce. It's a fast outfield and a small ground, so if he doesn't make runs now, questions will definitely arise. Especially when Dhruv Jurel, as a wicketkeeper-batsman, has played well. When Rishabh Pant returns, the one position in this team that could come under scrutiny is Sai Sudharsan's. He'll know this innings is crucial for him and he'll want to make it count," he added. (ANI)

