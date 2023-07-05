New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former India bowler Praveen Kumar and his son avoided a major mishap after his car collided with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday night, according to media reports and ESPNcricinfo.

As per ESPNcricinfo, a high-speeding truck rammed into the former India pacer's car from behind near the Commissioner's residence.

The incident brought up memories of Rishabh Pant's terrible vehicle tragedy from December of last year.

The wicket-keeper batter had met with a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and got multiple injuries. Following the harrowing accident, after receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident last year. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Between 2007 and 2012, the 36-year-old Praveen participated in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and ten T20Is, taking 27, 77, and eight wickets in each match. At the age of 32, he announced his retirement in October 2018 and stated, "My time is over and I have accepted it."

He played a key role in India's victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series that took place in Australia in 2008. He claimed 4 for 46 in the second final to help India defend 258 and win the series after he quickly got rid of Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist in the first final's subsequent overs. He referred to his retirement as "the highest point" of his cricket career at the time. (ANI)

