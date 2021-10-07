Melbourne, Oct 7 (PTI) Former leg-spinner Kristen Beams wants the India-Australia multi-format series to be named after Jhulan Goswami and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, the pace legends of the two respective countries.

Beams, who played one women's Test for Australia in 2015 and 30 ODIs and 18 T20Is between 2014 and 2017, said it would be a fitting accolade for two of the great players if the trophy is named after the duo.

She made the suggestion as India and Australia begin their T20I leg of the multi-format series on Thursday in Gold Coast. The winner of the series, which is to be decided on the basis of a point-based system, will win the 'India/Australia Women's Series Trophy'.

"Firstly, both Jhulan Goswami and Cathryn Fitzpatrick played all three formats that make up this series and their records in each speak for themselves," Beams said in a write-up which appeared on cricket.com.au.

"Then there is their dominance of the sport. They both did that, collectively taking 580 international wickets, which is a staggering number."

The 38-year-old Goswami, who made her India debut in 2002, has played in 12 Tests, 192 ODIs and 68 T20Is. She has taken 44 wickets in Tests, 240 in ODIs and 56 in T20Is. She is a part of the Indian team that is currently touring Australia for a multi-format series.

The 53-year-old Fitzpatrick, who debuted for Australia in 1991, played 13 Tests, 109 ODIs and 2 T20Is before her retirement. She has 60 wickets in Tests, 180 in ODIs and none in T20Is.

Other former players have also earlier suggested the names of legendary players should a perpetual trophy is to be named like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the men's teams.

Former Australia player Mel Jones had suggested the trophy to be named after stalwarts Shantha Ragaswamy and Margaret Jennings.

Beams said Goswami and Fitzpatrick were so dominant that runs were incredibly hard to come by, with both players boasting an economy rate of just a touch over three runs an over in ODI cricket.

"They led their attacks, albeit very differently. Goswami, with her height, gets great pace and bounce and that awkward length has been a feature over her career, leaving batters parked on the back foot," she said.

"Fitzpatrick bowled rapid, the ball skidded on to you before you could move and she had the presence (some may call it intimidation) that dreams are made of. She was feared, and I say that as the absolute compliment."

Beams also felt that the pair made immense contributions to generations of fast bowlers in their respective countries.

"Over such long careers, many bowlers would have debuted for both India and Australia and had the chance to learn from the very best." PTI PDS

