After the Indian women's cricket team lost the ODI series 2-1, is all set to take on Australia in the shortest format of cricket. The Indian women's team will take on Australia at the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. The last time the two teams met each other in this format, the Australian team walked away with an 85-run win. IND W vs AUS W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I.

For the hosts, Tayla Vlaeminck is all set to return to the home team. Hannah Darlington could be getting the national cap for the Australian side. For India, there would be plenty of flaws which they would want to iron out. They would be looking out to sort their middle-order issues. The weather will be partly cloudy but there will be no trace of the rains. Dew could be a major factor for the same. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2021, Match Time and Venue

The first T20I match India Women and Australia Women will be played at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast on October 7, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 14:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2021 Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs Australia Women. JioTV will also provide streaming for its users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).