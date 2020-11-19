Dubai [UAE], November 19 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan cricketer and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code following a hearing by an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

"Zoysa was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2018 and has been found guilty on all charges after he exercised his right to a hearing before a Tribunal," ICC said in an official statement.

He remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course.

The former cricketer has been found guilty of: Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing. (ANI)

