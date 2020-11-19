After three consecutive disappointing Indian Super League campaigns, Jamshedpur FC will be hoping their cards play right this season. Jamshedpur begin their ISL 2020-21 season against two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on November 24 (Tuesday). Since making their ISL debut in 2017-18, the best Jamshedpur FC have managed is a fifth-place finish in their first two seasons. They had a disastrous campaign last season and finished eighth after winning just four matches of the 18 they played. This season, however, Jamshedpur FC have made some good signings and in coach Owen Coyle have a proven manager in the ISL. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

While Jamshedpur FC were struggling under Antonio Iriondo last season, Owen Coyle was showing Chennaiyin FC and the football fans in India why he is so highly rated as a coach. Coyle took a Chennaiyin FC side who were winless in four matches, three of which were defeats and turned them into world-beaters. Chennaiyin FC at the bottom after four matches finished fourth in the table at the end of the league and eventually runners-up. Coyle has brought his striker Nerijus Valskis with him to Jamshedpur. Twitter Teams Up with ISL, Launches League and Club-Specific Emojis Ahead of 2020-21 Season.

Apart from Valskis, Jamshedpur FC have also made some smart signings as Jackichand Singh from FC Goa is one such. The 28-year-old Manipurian was in great form last year and will hope to replicate the same form in ISL 7. Jamshedpur FC have a great depth in their squad and will hope they can go the distance this time.

Jamshedpur FC Key Players

Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh, Amarjit Singh and Peter Hartley are some of the key players in the Jamshedpur FC squad and will be crucial in how the club’s season unfolds this ISL.

Jamshedpur FC Records in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish 2017-18 5th 5th 2018-19 5th 5th 2019-20 8th 8th

Jamshedpur FC Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi.

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mandi, Billu Teli.

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC Stats

Jamshedpur FC have played 56 matches in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL) and have won only six matches. They have 20 games and lost 17. In their three-season history in the ISL, Jamshedpur FC have scored 67 goals and conceded 74 times.

Jamshedpur FC Most Goals and Appearances

Brazilian midfielder Memo, who has joined Chennaiyin FC, has played the most number of matches for Jamshedpur FC with 57 appearances while forward Sergio Castel is the leading goalscorer for the side with seven goals in 11 matches.

