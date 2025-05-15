Mumbai, May 15: Former Sri Lanka and Canada international Pubudu Dassanayake has been appointed as the new head coach of the USA's men's team, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Dassanayake replaces Stuart Law in the top job, after the former Australia batter left the position towards the end of last year after leading the side in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup they co-hosted with the West Indies. It is the second time Dassanayake has held the role as head coach with the USA, with the 54-year-old having previously enjoyed a three-year stint in charge from 2016-2019. Former India U19-Turned-USA Cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar Celebrates Holi, Star Player Participates In Holika Dahan On Eve Of Auspicious Festival (Watch Video).

During that time, Dassanayake helped the USA win their ODI status and establish themselves as a growing nation within the cricketing landscape. Dassanayake has since held head coaching jobs with Nepal and Canada and helped the latter to their first T20 World Cup appearance last year in the USA and the West Indies.

With the USA already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in India, Dassanayake is looking forward to leading the side in another global tournament and building on the platform he helped establish last decade. Dassanayake played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Sri Lanka towards the end of last century, before moving to Canada and playing in their national side at the end of his playing career. USA Successfully Defends Lowest Total in Men’s ODIs, Shatters Team India's 40-Year-Old Record During Oman vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023–27 Match.

"It's an honour to return and lead the USA Men's National Team. I'm proud of what we accomplished during my previous time here, and I see tremendous potential in this group to reach even greater heights. I look forward to working closely with the players and staff to continue building something meaningful for USA Cricket," Dassanayake said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

