Former India Under-19 cricketer and now USA national cricket team player Saurabh Netravalkar celebrated the Holi festival in India along with his family. Taking to the microblogging site Instagram, Netravalkar was seen participating in the Holi Dahan, a tradition that is done on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Holi. In his post, the 33-year-old talked about burning the negativity within oneself, which signifies removing all bad omens in the holy fire on Holika Dahan. Saurabh Netravalkar Returns To India For ODI Camp With USA National Cricket Team, Shares Photos From First Training Session Back Home (See Pics and Video).

Saurabh Netravalkar Celebrates Holi in India With Family

