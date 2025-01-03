Mumbai, January 3: Former Test umpire Simon Taufel on Friday explained India batter Virat Kohli's controversial first-ball survival in the first session on Day 01 in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Taufel said that the ICC protocol on fair catches says that if the third umpire sees the fingers underneath the ball, that's good to maintain a fair catch. The incident took place in the 7.5 over of India's first session when Virat Kohli walked in as he replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal on the crease. Sam Konstas' Gesture Towards Fan Holding Virat Kohli's Poster at Sydney Cricket Ground During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Kohli faced Australia pacer Scott Boland for his first ball. The Aussie pacer delivered a length ball which took an edge from Kohli's bat and went to Smith in the slips. He scooped it up but the ball just touched the turf before it was taken by Marnus Labuschagne at gully.

The on-field umpire immediately went upstairs, to the third umpire, Joel Wilson who had a good look from all the camera angles and gave his decision in favour of India. Speaking to Channel 7's coverage of the Sydney Test, Simon Taufel explained why the review was hard to judge.

"Depending upon which side of the fence you sit on you could probably build a case for either decision to be given. Listening to Joel Wilson's language there (making the decision), where he said the fingers were underneath the ball and then he's seen it roll on to the ground, by his own language he is telling us that he believes he's seeing that ball on the ground," Taufe was quoted by ICC as saying. IND vs AUS 5th Test in BGT 2024-25 Breaks Record of Biggest Day 1 Crowd to Attend a Test Match Against India at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Taufel believed that the third umpire saw the ball on the ground and called it in favour of the Indian batter.

"So, there are two things that the TV umpire here is looking for. One is fingers underneath the ball. He was satisfied there. But then he believes through those pictures that he's clearly seen the ball on the ground. I can certainly understand what the third umpire's done there. He believes he's seen the ball on the ground and called it way he's seen it. Normally the ICC protocol on fair catches is if you see the fingers underneath the ball, that's good to maintain a fair catch," he added.

He added that the on-field umpires no longer have the soft signal and make a decision when it goes upstairs for a review.

"But here's the problem: the on-field umpire's no longer have the soft signal and make the decision, it's purely in the hands of the television umpire now," he further added.

Kohli then went on to score 12 runs from 48 balls at Lunch on the first day of the Sydney Test before edging to slip soon after the break. The Test match started with a shock to many cricket fans when India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out confirmed that top-order batter Rohit Sharma opted to rest for the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. 'Where Is the Ball? You Got the Ball in Your Pocket' Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reminder for Umpire Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AUS 5th Test in BGT 2024–25 (Watch Video).

India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia. At Lunch, India stood at 57/3, with Virat Kohli (12*) unbeaten on the crease. Just at the stroke of Lunch at the Sydney Test, Shubman Gill, who looked solid on Day 1, was dismissed for 20 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)