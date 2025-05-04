Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Formidables will represent India at the upcoming Bridge World Championship in Denmark this August, after retaining their team title at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship here on Sunday.

The champion team comprising Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, Sagnik Roy, and Sayantan Kushari outclassed Mavericks 159-97 in the final.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

All members of Formidables lived up to their top billing, earning a winner's prize of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Mavericks, which included international players Heral Eide (Norway), Oren Toledano and Ami Zamir (Israel), along with Subodh Maskara, Aniruddha Bhattacharjee, and Keyzadd Anklesaria, finished runners-up and took home Rs 80,000.

Also Read | SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 55.

In the semifinals, Formidables got the better of Team Monica Jajoo 102-70, while Mavericks defeated Rampage 79-65. Rampage later secured third place.

In the Match Point Pairs event, Pinaki Prasad Khan and Satyabrata Mukherjee emerged champions with 772.95 points.

Raju Tolani-Vinay Desai (737.68) and Biswajit Poddar-Sambhunath Ghosh (736.28) finished second and third respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)