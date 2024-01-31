Hamburg (Germany), Jan 31 (AP) Christos Tzolis scored the winner as second-division Fortuna Duesseldorf beat St. Pauli 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Tzolis sent the ball down the middle of the goal in nonchalant style to secure the win after Fortuna goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier saved from Marcel Hartel.

It was Hartel's fourth penalty in as many days against Kastenmeier. Hartel scored from the spot in a 2-1 win over Fortuna in the league on Saturday, struck again earlier in Tuesday's quarterfinal game and had to take his penalty in the shootout twice after Kastenmeier was off his line saving the first attempt.

Earlier, Fortuna took the lead from Vincent Vermeij's penalty before Hartel's penalty leveled the score at 1-1. A goal from Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka put Fortuna ahead again in extra time but Carlo Boukhalfa's header for St. Pauli forced a penalty shootout. (AP)

