Karachi, Dec 8 (PTI) Franchise owners have submitted a list of overseas players who went unsold in the recent IPL auction to the PCB to ensure they are registered for the Pakistan Super League players' draft.

The upcoming seasons of the PSL and Indian Premier League (IPL) will likely overlap with each for the first time next year.

While most the players will choose the more lucrative India league ahead of PSL, a number of high profile overseas cricketers including David Warner, Kane Williamson, Adil Rashid, Alex Carey, Keshav Maharaj, Shai Hope, Donovan Ferrara, Daryl Mitchell, Jonny Bairstow, Akeal Hossain went unsold at the IPL auction.

"The team owners want the PCB to talk to the agents and boards of these players and confirm their availability for the PSL 2025," an insider said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), seemingly inspired by the BCCI's decision to host the recent IPL auction abroad, is also planning to hold the players' draft for PSL in either London or Dubai.

The proposal to hold the players draft abroad for the PSL's 2025 edition was discussed during a meeting between the franchise owners and the PCB officials.

The meeting of the PSL joint committee was called to discuss preparations and schedule for next year's PSL.

"The franchise owners are in favor of having the players draft either in London or Dubai as they feel it would improve the brand image of the league,”

The IPL mega auction was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last month. It was covered on some international sports channels.

