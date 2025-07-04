Frankfurt, Jul 4 (AP) Eintracht Frankfurt signed Germany forward Jonathan Burkardt from Bundesliga rival Mainz on Friday.

The 24-year-old Burkardt signed a contract through June 2030.

“Jonny has a lot of qualities that will benefit our game. He has proven his finishing ability at Mainz, just as he has his tactical understanding. He's an absolute team player on and off the pitch," Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said.

Burkardt was the top-scoring German player in the Bundesliga last season with 18 in 29 games, a club record for Mainz. Only Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy and Patrik Schick scored more.

Altogether he scored 41 goals in 136 Bundesliga games after coming through Mainz's youth ranks following a switch from Darmstadt's youth setup in 2014, and he spent 11 years at the club.

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel said Burkardt will remain cherished by the club after extending his contract when he could have left for free in 2023.

“Mainz would have been relegated without his outstanding performances in the second half of the season 2023-24, after his long injury layoff,” Heidel said. “We haven't forgotten that.”

Burkardt's signing by Frankfurt could indicate the club might be willing to let Hugo Ekitiké go. The French forward has been linked with Premier League clubs after his fine finish to the season in the wake of Omar Marmoush's midseason departure for Manchester City.

Burkardt has made three appearances for Germany since his debut last year. (AP) AM

