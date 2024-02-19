Brussels, Feb 19 (AP) Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso has been fired by the French league club, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

Gattuso was fired a day after Marseille lost 1-0 to Brest in the French league, a result that dented the club's hopes of qualifying for a European competition next season.

Marseille and Gattuso have started a legal procedure to part ways and the club is actively looking for a replacement, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Gattuso's departure has not been announced by the club.

Marseille is ninth in the standings after 22 matches, trailing leader Paris Saint-Germain by 23 points.

Gattuso, the former AC Milan and Italy midfielder, was hired as coach in September. He replaced Spanish coach Marcelino, who stood down after just a handful of games amid tensions between management and supporters.

Marseille dominated French soccer in the late 1980s and early 1990s, winning the Champions League in 1993. (AP)

