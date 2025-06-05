Paris, Jun 5 (AP) Third-seeded Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat fourth-seeded Americans Taylor Townsend and Evan King 6-4, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title at the French Open on Thursday.

It was their second major title together after winning last year's U.S. Open. For Errani, it was another trophy won at Roland-Garros, after winning Olympic gold in women's doubles with compatriot Jasmine Paolini last year.

“Let's see if I will see you next year, let's hope,” the 38-year-old Errani, who was a 2012 French Open singles runner-up, told the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Townsend was the U.S. Open mixed runner-up last year with Donald Young, and has won two major women's doubles titles.

She thanked King for playing with her.

“We're running it back at Wimbledon so we're going to try it again,” she said. (AP)

