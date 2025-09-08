Mumbai, September 8: India Test captain Shubman Gill spilt the beans on the story behind his jersey number, his cricketing idol, and the on-field battle he enjoys the most. Gill, known for his penchant for big runs made with a touch of flamboyance, turned 26 on Monday. He continues to traverse through new heights in his journey that has already been filled with some of the most memorable moments. As he continues to be a formidable figure in India's batting department, one question that has been associated with Gill has been the jersey number on his back. Gill narrated the tale of how 77 wasn't his initial preference but a choice that came after he yearned for the number he wanted, which wasn't available. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Look at Journey From Young Prodigy to Future Leader As He Turns 26.

"My jersey number is 77, and the reason behind getting it was when I played the Under-19 World Cup and wanted number seven, but it wasn't available, so I took two sevens," Gill said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Shubman Gill Reveals His Secret

🎂 Happy Birthday, Shubman Gill! 🎉 From fav food on a cheat day 🍔 to the tunes he vibes on 🎶 Shubman Gill spills it all in this rapid fire! 🔥 Stylish on the pitch, chill off it - that’s our Prince! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Aq56CfTkIZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 8, 2025

Gill opened up about the legendary batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar being his idol when he was growing up. While 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli turned into his current favourite. Gill went on to disclose the name of his best friend in the team, Ishan Kishan.

"My cricketing idol growing up was Sachin sir. My current favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli. My best friend in the team is Ishan Kishan," Gill said.

The youngest Indian Test skipper has engaged in riveting battles against modern-day greats and the rising young generation. But the one that he relishes the most is against the Indian pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. Their most recent encounter was during India's practice session in the nets before the Asia Cup, which was a cat-and-mouse chase.

"One battle I enjoy the most is facing Bumrah in the nets. He is always on you, and he never gives you an inch. He always wants to intimidate you, show you that he is the best," he said. Shubman Gill Birthday Special: A Look Back At Team India Test Skipper's Incredible Captaincy Debut During India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

He also shared the nickname that is associated with him and the importance that his family holds in his life, and added, "My nickname is Kaka, which in Punjabi means baby. The first person I call after winning the match is my dad. One thing I can't live without is my family."

Since his debut, Gill has made 37 Test appearances, garnered 2,647 runs at 41.35. In 55 ODIs, the 26-year-old boasts a tally of 2,775 at an impressive average of 59.04. In 21 T20Is, Gill has managed 578 runs at 30.42. He will return to the field on Tuesday while serving as T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the Asia Cup.

