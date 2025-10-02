New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Pradeep Beniwal, Senior Manager at Government e Marketplace (GeM), successfully completed the Spartathlon 2025, a gruelling 246 km ultramarathon widely regarded as one of the world's toughest endurance races, as per a release from GeM.

In his May 2025 review of GeM, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasised the twin priorities of strengthening procurement processes and accelerating state-wise expansion, alongside developing a more user-friendly interface to empower both buyers and sellers.

Beyond these reforms, he also highlighted the importance of employee well-being, promotion of sports and creating opportunities for participation in international events.

Covering the distance in 30 hours and 8 minutes, he secured 42nd place globally and became the fastest-ever Indian finisher, breaking the previous national record by an impressive 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Reflecting on his achievement, Pradeep Beniwal said, "This finish is not just my personal milestone, it is a tribute to the encouragement, vision and support I have received from GeM. When your institution and leadership believe in you, it gives you the strength to test your limits and make the impossible possible."

The GeM CEO added, "Pradeep's remarkable achievement demonstrates how institutional backing, combined with personal grit, can set new benchmarks of excellence. At GeM, we are committed to creating an environment where our people thrive--professionally and personally--be it in procurement reforms or global sporting arenas." (ANI)

