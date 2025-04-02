Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Carlos Puyol will lead FC Barcelona against Luis Figo's Real Madrid in their Legends Face-off fixture as full squads were revealed on Wednesday ahead of their clash here on Sunday.

In the Legends Face-off, FC Barcelona will take on Real Madrid at the DY Patil Stadium with the contest being organised by The Sports Front.

Puyol was quoted as saying in the release, "The 'Legends Face-off' is going to be special. I am really excited to play in India for the first time. The passion of the fans here is incredible, and I can't wait to experience it first-hand."

"The love for football in India is growing every day, and it's a privilege to bring this legendary rivalry to the fans in Mumbai. This will be a match to remember," said Figo.

Squads:

Real Madrid Legends: Luís Figo (c), Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Rubén de la Red, Antonio 'Toni' del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Iván Pérez, Jesús Enrique Velasco Muñoz, José Luis Cabrera, Juan José Olalla Fernández, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen.

FC Barcelona Legends: Carlos Puyol (C), Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baía, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernández, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Xavi, José Edmílson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.

