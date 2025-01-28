Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI): Indian veteran Rahil Gangjee has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence in recent times and the local hero is hoping a special family connection can help him to continue his winning streak in a world-class field at this week's International Series India.

Gangjee secured his card on the Asian Tour this season courtesy of a third-place finish on the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit, and two tournament wins at the PKNS Selangor Masters in Malaysia and BRG Open in Vietnam, a release said.

The 46-year-old last won on the Asian Tour back in 2018, at the co-sanctioned Panasonic Open Golf Championship in Japan, some 14 years after his victory at the Volkswagen Masters-China in his first year on tour.

Gangjee credited his wife and caddie Ruhi's calming influence for his recent resurgence, and he hopes that the partnership will reap similar rewards at the DLF Golf and Country Club for the first LIV Golf-backed event of 10 on the Asian Tour calendar this season.

He said: "Last year was simple - my wife was on the bag. We just had normal conversations - somebody to talk to on the golf course, just to change your mind up while you are playing.

"When you have tough shots or you have a bad hole, how do you come back? How do you bounce back from that? If you have somebody to talk to, suddenly the entire scenario just changes. We just did that the entire year, even a couple of years, I think, and that is what made the difference.

"When I won in Da Nang (in Vietnam), I bogeyed 14, and I was grumbling to myself, but her only words were like, we have got 15,16, 17 and 18 to make birdies on - you can do that. And I birdied three out of the four.

"So it is just a matter of how you are going to look at the golf course, and do you believe in yourself after that? So that is the difference."

International Series India is an event, marking the first time the LIV Golf-backed series of events has been staged on the Indian Subcontinent.

That's an added incentive for victory in the USD 2 million tournament, which runs from Thursday to Sunday in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi.

Kolkata-born Gangjee, who previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US and the Japan Golf Tour, believes a strong mental approach will be key as he battles to tame the iconic Gary Player-designed course and a host of stars such as compatriot Anirban Lahiri and his Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau.

He said: "You must have a really good, strong mindset. Yesterday (Monday), when I was playing the 15th hole, it is probably the longest hole out there. I just about reached fairway (with driver). I had a hybrid and a nine iron into the green, but I still made birdie. It is all about what you are going to think on each hole.

"If it is going to overcome you, then you are done. But if you can keep a positive mindset, you can get a good chance to win."

Rahil Gangjee (Age: 46 years)

Born: October 2, 1978 (shares birthday with Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation for India).

Asian Tour wins: 2 (Volkswagen Masters 2004; Panasonic Open Japan 2018)

Asian Development Tour wins: 3 (Louis Philippe Cup 2018, PKN Selangor Masters 2024; BRG Open Golf, Vietnam 2018);

Highlight of 2024: With 2 wins, he finished 3rd on ADT Order of Merit in 2024 and earned rights to the Asian Tour for 2025.

Family: Wife, Ruhi, also caddies for Gangjee

Team: Represented India at the 2000 Eisenhower Trophy. (ANI)

