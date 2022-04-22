Tokyo, Apr 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee missed the cut by just one shot despite shooting a second successive 2-under 69 at the ISPS HANDA Championship here on Friday.

Gangjee, who had four birdies and two bogeys in the first round, had the same on the second day.

Three of the four birdies on the second day were on the same holes as the first day -- the fifth, 12th and the 17th.

Meanwhile, Yuta Katsuragawa shot a 63 to continue his relentless push for a maiden JGTO victory. He shared the top spot with five others, all of whom were Japanese.

The others are Kazuki Higa, Daijiro Izumida, Yuki Furukawa, Katsumasa Miyamoto and Rikuya Hoshino.

The weekend cut was set at five-under-par, with 75 players progressing into the last 36 holes.

Justin De Los Santos of the Philippines fired another splendid round of five-under-par 66 to stay in the mix. He was T-7 and the highest placed non-Japanese player, one shot behind the six players who shared the lead.

