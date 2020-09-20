London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

As a result, Wales' star will don the number nine jersey for Jose Mourinho's side.

Initially, Bale had signed on with Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007. The 31-year-old made his name over six years at the English club before moving to Real Madrid in 2013.

"It's nice to be back! This is such a special club for me. It's where I made my name. What an amazing club, amazing fans, and it's just incredible to be back. Hopefully, now I can get some match fitness, help the team and win trophies," Bale said in an official statement.

"I always thought when I did leave that one day I would love to come back, and the opportunity has now arisen. I feel like it's a good fit, it's a good time for me, I'm hungry, I'm motivated, I want to do well and can't wait to get started," he added.

His electrifying displays in the Champions League, including a hat-trick against Inter Milan in the San Siro in 2010 made the world sit up and take notice. He went on to make 203 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring 55 goals, including 26 in a memorable final campaign in 2012/13.

During that time, he was twice named PFA Player of the Year (2011, 2013) and completed the treble of PFA Player/PFA Young Player and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year in 2013.

He was named in the PFA Team of the Year three times in a row, 2010/11, 2011/12, and 2012/13.

Bale managed to win a host of trophies during his time with Real Madrid, including two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA World Club Cups. He contributed 105 goals in 251 appearances for the Spanish side.

He had sustained a knee injury whilst playing for Wales on international duty earlier this month. Tottenham currently anticipates that he will be match fit after October's international break. (ANI)

