Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh shot a course record score of nine-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the INR 2 crore Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 which commenced at the Prestige Golfshire Club here on Thursday.

Gaurav's flawless round broke the previous course record of five-under 67 set by Rashid Khan in 2012.

Delhi's Arjun Prasad, fresh from his runner-up finish in Delhi last week, continued his fine form with an eight-under 64 as he held second position on day one.

Bengaluru's Khalin Joshi struck a 65 to be placed third at the first-of-its-kind PGTI event with a mixed field of men and lady professionals.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Om Prakash Chouhan and Yuvraj Sandhu were among the prominent names bunched in tied sixth with scores of 67.

Hitaashee Bakshi had the best score among the lady golfers after she returned a 69 to be tied 19th.

Gaurav began his day with a tap-in birdie on the first and followed that up with a 20-feet eagle conversion on the fifth. Some outstanding tee shots with the 3-wood and great wedge-play helped Gaurav, a winner of four pro titles including two on the PGTI main tour, collect five more birdies between the eighth and the 16th.

The 40-year-old finally drained a 15-footer for birdie on the 17th to close the day with a phenomenal 63.

"Everything came together well today as far as my game is concerned. I was nursing a couple of injuries in my knee and wrist in the previous weeks but right now the body is in good shape and I'm injury-free."

Arjun Prasad, currently placed second on the PGTI Order of Merit with five top-10s this season, posted nine birdies and a bogey on Thursday.

He landed it within five feet on five occasions and knocked in three birdie putts from a range of 10 to 12 feet.

