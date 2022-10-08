Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): After mentoring Lucknow Super Giants to a top-four stage in the India Premier League (IPL) in their first IPL campaign, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been promoted to the role of "global mentor" for Super Giants team's all cricketing operations.

Gambhir will thus mentor the Durban Super Giants franchise in the new SA20 league in addition to his work with the Lucknow franchise, a side that the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) bought in July 2022.

The former India opener, in addition to guiding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants.

"He is one of the sharpest cricketing minds going around, The group feels he can not only add value in Indian conditions but across the cricketing map as well," a statement from the RPSG Group read.

Gambhir, a two-time IPL champion captain, was in the dugout for each of Super Giants' IPL games and was an important contributor to the Lucknow franchise's thinking during the auction. He routinely addressed the players in post-game dressing room debriefs and was there on the field during strategic timeouts.

"In my ideology of a team sport, designations don't play many roles," Gambhir was quoted as saying in the statement.

"At best, they are there to facilitate a process to make a team win. As a global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility. My intensity and passion to win have just got international wings. It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint. I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it's time for some more sleepless nights," he further stated.

Lance Klusener, the head coach of the Durban team, and Gambhir will now collaborate closely. The inaugural SA20 competition, which would feature teams from Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Cape Town, Pretoria, and Gqeberha, will begin on January 10 next year and last 33 matches. IPL team owners have purchased all six franchises. (ANI)

