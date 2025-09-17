Mumbai, September 17: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75, wishes poured in from across the country, with sporting icons Gautam Gambhir, Grandmasters Viswanathan Anand, R Praggnanandhaa, and Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker sending their heartfelt messages. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Virender Sehwag Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Indian Prime Minister As He Turns 75, Says ‘There’s Something Special About His Approach’.

Former India cricketer and current head coach of the Men in Blue said on X.

Gautam Gambhir Extends Warm Wishes to Narendra Modi

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god always bless him with a long and healthy life! @narendramodi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 17, 2025

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand shared a special memory with the Prime Minister on his X handle.

Viswanathan Anand Extends Warm Wishes to Narendra Modi

#MYMODISTORY When I look back on my journey in chess, certain memories stand out — not just from the board, but from life itself. One of those moments came from Gujarat. Years ago, when I played in Ahmedabad during the National Championship, I had a simple ritual: treating… pic.twitter.com/qR2STuwI7H — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 17, 2025

"When I look back on my journey in chess, certain memories stand out -- not just from the board, but from life itself. One of those moments came from Gujarat. Years ago, when I played in Ahmedabad during the National Championship, I had a simple ritual: treating myself to a Gujarati Thali. It was something I cherished, a small joy outside the game. I never imagined that one day, this little detail of my life would be remembered and celebrated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Anand said.

He further added, "I still recall the moment when, in the middle of a casual conversation, I happened to mention my fondness for Gujarati Thalis to Narendra Modi ji. When he heard this, he immediately smiled and said, 'Oh, okay, then let's go.' Without any formality, he took me to the State Guest House, where we sat down and enjoyed a delicious Gujarati Thali together. He even added warmly, 'I want to give you the best Thali you can remember.' For me, it was a humbling and unforgettable gesture--a reminder that true leaders connect with you not just through grand visions, but through such small moments."

Anand praised the Prime Minister's ability to balance discipline and warmth, "What has always inspired me is the balance he brings. On one hand, he is efficient, disciplined, and deeply professional, with his entire team working like clockwork. On the other hand, he is approachable, warm, and often light-hearted--someone who can crack a joke and make you feel at ease. That rare blend of vision and humanity is what makes him truly remarkable." Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Sania Mirza Shares Heartfelt Wishes for Indian Prime Minister As He Turns 75, Says ‘Every Interaction That I’ve Had With PM Modi Has Been Nothing Short of Inspiring’.

The chess legend also credited Modi for revolutionising the sport, "I also saw his innovative spirit in the world of chess itself. It was Prime Minister Modi ji who suggested that the Chess Olympiad, though separate from the Olympics, should also have its own torch relay. It was a revolutionary idea, and for the very first time, a torch ceremony was introduced to the Chess Olympiad. Today, it has become a proud tradition in our sport, one that the entire world embraces. Soon, chess leaders from across the globe gathered in Delhi for the handover ceremony, a legacy born out of his vision."

"For me, @NarendraModi ji is not just a leader of India, but someone who inspires with both heart and mind. Whether through a simple Gujarati meal or a global chess tradition, he leaves behind lessons of humility, innovation, and warmth," Anand concluded.

Young chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister, sharing his own experiences of meeting him.

"I have enjoyed both my meetings with him. It felt like we were talking to someone we already knew. It is fascinating how he remembers each person and knows about them. He is able to connect with everyone..." Praggnanandhaa said.

Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker also shared her experience, recalling how he has always encouraged her, "My first meeting with Modi ji was after the 2018 Commonwealth Games when I won the gold medal at the age of 16, he praised me a lot at that time. Since then, we have kept meeting at many events, and he always encourages me to do better in the future. Whenever we meet at any event, he always has a very positive approach... Even in Tokyo, during the pre-COVID times, he always made time for all his players, and even after I returned, even though my performance wasn't great, he called me and we had a conversation with him. He asked me everything and told me to keep going..."

