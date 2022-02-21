Panaji (Goa) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Syed Sabir Pasha was disappointed with his side's performance after they suffered a huge 1-4 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, in Match 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Three first-half goals by Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, and Daniel Chukwu gave the Men of Steel a comfortable lead. An early second-half own goal by Deepak Devendra put the game to bed. Nerijus Valskis scored a goal for the Marina Machans but it was too little too late for CFC.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: West Indies Create Unwanted Record in Series Defeat.

"We gave away silly goals and were not marking which shows the lack of discipline after so much work. I think we have to be disciplined in set-pieces. And we were very strong with that in the practice sessions but somehow, we lost that," said Syed Sabir Pasha in a post-match press conference.

"I don't want to comment on individuals as it's a collective game, but that lack of awareness is causing us harm from the first game or the other games where we started losing. I think that awareness has to come, we are not a bad side and we have to be stronger in that approach," he added.

Also Read | CFC 1-4 JFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Jamshedpur FC Defeat Chennaiyin FC to Move On Second Place on Points Table, Assure Semifinal Spot.

Regarding the upcoming games, the head coach said that the team is trying to put more Indian players into the focus.

"The boys are showing it and we will try to put more Indian players into the focus. So this is a chance where they can go in and show what they can do for us in the next year. I think that is the right platform for them and we hope that we can do that," said the head coach. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)