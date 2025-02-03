Mumbai, February 3: Former cricketers Chris Gayle, Makhaya Ntini and Monty Panesar will line up to compete in the upcoming inaugural edition of the International Masters League, which gets underway on February 22. Gayle, Ntini and Panesar will compete for West Indies, South Africa and England Masters respectively. The competition will be held in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur from February 22 to March 16. International Masters League 2025: Yuvraj Singh to Represent India Masters, JP Duminy to Play for South Africa Masters in Inaugural Edition of T20 Tournament.

Chris Gayle Features in International Masters League

Gayle-storm is loading at #IMLT20! 🌪️ Stay tuned for some 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬 power! 🤩 Master Chris Gayle has arrived, and you already know what’s coming! Sixes, Entertainment & a whole lot of firepower! 🔥✨#BaapsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/FkX0fXNqm6 — INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official) February 3, 2025

“The IML is a fantastic platform to relive those big moments and share the stage with some of the best in the game. I'm ready to bring the Universe Boss energy to this league,” Gayle said in a statement.

“I can assure you that this reunion is going to be memorable. The cricket we produce will be hard, unrelenting and breathtaking. Cricket fans are in for a treat,” Ntini said. International Masters League T20 2025 To Start on February 22 With Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters vs Kumar Sangakkara-Led Sri Lanka Masters Clashing in Opener.

India great Yuvraj Singh had earlier confirmed his availability for the tournament which will feature six teams including India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia and England.

