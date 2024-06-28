Tbilisi (Georgia), Jun 28 (AP) Georgia's soccer team is in line for an unexpected payday at Euro 2024 after a billionaire former prime minister promised to pay out more than USD 10 million following its surprise win over Portugal.

The Georgian team can double its money with another win over Spain on Sunday in the pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Venue: Average Score, Toss Factor, Pitch Conditions and All You Need to Know About Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, who founded the ruling Georgian Dream party and is now its honorary chairman, initially offered the payment of 30 million Georgian lari (USD 10.7 million) before the tournament on the condition that Georgia reached the knockout stages.

It did so after goals from Khvichka Kvaratkhelia and Georges Mikautadze gave Georgia a 2-0 win over a Portugal team led by Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday for one of the biggest shocks at any European Championship.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here’s Three Key Battles That Can Decide the Fate of the Summit Clash.

Ivanishvili confirmed the bonus in a statement, carried by Imedi TV on Thursday, and said that an equally large sum would be paid out to the team if Georgia beats Spain.

The statement said Ivanishvili "congratulates the Georgian football team on their greatest victory."

Georgia is in a major soccer tournament for the first time and was not widely expected to progress past the group stage in Germany.

Georgia's success at the tournament has come against the background of political division at home over a law passed by the Georgian Dream-controlled parliament which opponents say would restrict the media in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million and jeopardize its bid to join the European Union.

Following weeks-long protests, the measure was signed into law on June 3 when the parliament overrode a presidential veto. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)