Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Gerald Coetzee reflected on the team's performance following their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday in Ahmedabad, highlighting the side's positive intent through the game.

"I think no one feels bad intentionally," Coetzee said at the post-match press conference.

"I think today was a good day and we keep working on it and I think our intent was really good today," he added.

The South African pacer underlined the team's consistent effort to maintain high standards in the field across all games.

"I think every game we go with the intention to field well and I think today was a good day to show or showcase the skill we have on the field," he noted.

Gerald Coetzee finished with 1/36 in his four overs, as he picked up the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

Clinical GT hammered a massive total of 224/6 on the board and then maintained their composure with a spirited performance to bag two points against SRH in Ahmedabad on Friday in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

With this defeat, the 2016 champions remained in the ninth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, where they have won only three (six points) out of their 10 games in the tournament so far. If they lose either one of their remaining four matches, then they will be eliminated from the competition.

Coming to the match, GT maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was laid by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets came at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat. (ANI)

