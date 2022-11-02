Munich, Nov 2 (AP) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed on Wednesday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.

Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that "I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer there," in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.

Also Read | PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match in Sydney.

Neuer, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, didn't say when the operations took place. The Bayern Munich 'keeper was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the 36-year-old Neuer has not played since Oct. 8 because of a shoulder problem. Bayern has said he could return to action Saturday when Bayern plays Hertha Berlin. AP

Also Read | IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Dazzles, KL Rahul Returns To Form As India Beat Bangladesh in Adelaide Thriller.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)