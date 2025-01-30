Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) on Thursday announced the captains of the men's and women's franchises ahead of the much-awaited kick-off. The league will witness participation from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland, amongst others showcasing the growing global reach of Kabaddi, in the quest to promote the sport globally.

The GI-PKL inaugural season will feature 12 teams--six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams--each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India, as per the GI-PKL press release.

The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities:

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

While Shiv Prashad has been handed the captain duties for Bhojpuri Leopards, Vikash Dahiya will lead Haryanvi Sharks. Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers have named Kapil Narwal and Sawin Narwal as captains respectively. Sunil Narwal will lead the Tamil Lions and Sandeep Kandola will captain the Telugu Panthers

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Pushpa Rana will lead the Haryanvi Eagles and Meena Kadyan will captain the Bhojpuri Leopardes. Marathi Falcons and Punjabi Tigress have named Tanu Sharma and Meera as captains respectively. While Julie Bhati will lead Telugu Cheetahs, Suman will oversee the captain's duties for Tamil Lioness.

All the captains boast of a strong record in the sport at both National and International levels.

Speaking about the captains Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said as quoted by a GI-PKL press release, "The announcement of captains marks an exciting milestone in GI-PKL's journey. These players are not just leading their teams but are also playing a crucial role in inspiring them. We believe their leadership and dedication will set the tone for a competitive season."

Each franchisee will own both a men's and a women's team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, players have already begun rigorous training for the League and are leaving no stone unturned in their training. Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal are among the players who have started practicing . National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha have also commenced training sessions in their respective states.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record for an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium.

In December 2023, HIPSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Haryana State Government to promote the sport of Kabaddi, globally..As per the MOU, HIPSA and the Haryana Government together shall endeavor to encourage and facilitate, as appropriate, the advancement of linkages and cooperation to promote Kabaddi as a sport across the globe, with a vision to also have the Sport of Kabaddi, included in the Summer Olympics.

