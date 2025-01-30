Manchester United are fourth in the Europa League points table and they will end their group-stage fixtures with an away tie against FSCB. The Red Devils are on a four-game winning streak and in comparatively good form with respect to their domestic struggles. Ruben Amorim knows his team needs a win here to remain in a strong position going into the next round. Opponents FCSB are 8th in the standings and without a defeat in their last four, which includes two victories as well. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Believes Marcus Rashford ‘Is on His Way Back’ After Taking Control

Darius Olaru, Mihai Lixandru, and Octavian Popescu are the players missing out for FCSB due to injuries. Stefan Tarnovanu starts in goal with Valentin Creti, Siyabonga Ngezana, Joyskim Dawa, and Risto Radunovic ahead of him in defence. Daniel Birligea plays the lone striker up top with Florin Tanase in support as the no 10.

Luke Shaw has returned to training for Manchester United but is not match fit yet. Rasmus Hojlund should lead the attack with Atlay Bayindir in goal. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo are the two attacking midfielders while Manuel Ugarte could get a rest here. There is no place in the squad for Marcus Rashford. Check out the FCSB vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 viewing options and match details below.

When is FCSB vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

FCSB and Manchester United the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season on Thursday, January 30. The FCSB vs Manchester United match will be played at National Arena and it starts at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out FCSB vs Manchester United match viewing options below. Arijit Singh Receives Special Manchester United Jerseys During His England Concerts (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FCSB vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the FCSB vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 1 and 3 channels. For more Manchester United vs FC Twente UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of FCSB vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the FCSB vs Manchester United football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the FCSB vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. Manchester United might not play good football but they should get the job done here.

