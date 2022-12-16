Chattogram, Dec 16 (PTI) Opener Shubman Gill is closing in on his maiden Test hundred as India reached 140 for 1 at tea on the third day to take complete control of the series-opener against Bangladesh, here Friday.

India now have an overall lead of 394 runs.

Gill was batting on 80 in company of Cheteshwar Pujara (33 batting) as the duo added 70 for the unbroken second wicket stand after skipper KL Rahul (23) was the only wicket to fall in the session.

Earlier, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 on the third morning.

India captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce a follow-on on the hosts.

Kuldeep, who played his first Test in 22 months, enjoyed career-best figures of 5 for 40 as Bangladesh fell 255 runs short of follow-on saving target of 205 after India scored 404 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 404 and 140/1 in 39 overs (Shubman Gill 80 batting, C Pujara 33 batting, KL Rahul 23).

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).

