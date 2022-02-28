Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Some of the top domestic names, including defending champion Om Prakash Chouhan, will vie for honours when the second edition of Glade One Masters begins here from Tuesday.

The field features 126 players, including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

Besides Chouhan, other top names in the field include Abhijit Singh Chadha, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, Akshay Sharma and Arjun Prasad.

The foreign players in the field are Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai and Bangladeshis Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar.

The local challenge will be led by Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai, Arshpreet Thind and Anirudh Kamireddypalli. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa, Tamanjot Singh Sandhu and Islam Khan.

The second tournament of the TATA Steel PGTI season has a unique format with the first two rounds comprising nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each.

The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Glade One Resort & Club will be jointly staging the Rs. 40 lakh event at the picturesque Glade One Resort & Club.

