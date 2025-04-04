Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) has announced the full schedule of the upcoming League which gets underway from April 18 in Gurugram. The tournament will commence with men's matches on the opening day, setting the stage for an action-packed competition, according to a release from GI-PKL.

The first-ever match of GI-PKL will see Tamil Lions take on Punjabi Tigers in the tournament opener. The second fixture of the day will feature Haryanvi Sharks locking horns with Telugu Panthers, followed by a high-octane clash between Marathi Vultures and Bhojpuri Leopards in the third match.

The women's matches will get underway on April 19 with Marathi Falcons facing Telugu Cheetahs in the first match. Punjabi Tigress and Bhojpuri Leopardess will face off in the second game while Haryanvi Eagles and Tamil Lioness will lock horns on Day 2.

The League stage will run until April 27, leading to the knockout rounds.

The men's semi-finals are scheduled for April 28, followed by the women's semi-finals on April 29. The tournament will culminate in the Grand Finals for both men's and women's categories on April 30, where the ultimate champions of the inaugural GI-PKL season will be crowned.

Speaking about League and announcement of schedule, Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), President Kanthi D. Suresh said, "Drawing up a fixture schedule with Men & Women playing alongside one another, in itself is exciting. A platform like this ensures more gender equality , something as a Woman in the business of Sports myself, feel strongly about. It's a satisfactory beginning to a long journey ahead," as quoted from a release by GI-PKL.

The GI-PKL Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league, adding an exciting layer of competition. While both the men's and women's teams will have their respective winners, only one team will earn the honour of lifting the grand Championship Trophy and it could be either a men's or a women's team

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In December 2023, HIPSA entered into an MOU with the Haryana State Government for Globlal training in Kabaddi and in March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record in an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium, which had officials from the Guinness team from London declare the record. (ANI)

