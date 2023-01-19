Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) The Goa government will examine the feasibility of building an international cricket stadium at Dhargal, state sports minister Govind Gaude said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Assembly in response to a question tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Premendra Shet, he said the state government had approved a lease deed with the Goa Cricket Association on January 30, 2018.

"The lease period is for 33 years and total land acquisition cost of Sports City Dhargal in North Goa is Rs 8.87 crore," he told the House.

