Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI) Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced goalkeeper Karanjit Singh's contract extension by one year till the end of the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League which begins in November.

The 34-year old is set for his sixth consecutive campaign for the team, having won the ISL twice with the club in 2015 and 2017-18, starring especially in the second triumph, a press release said.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan's Antics With His 'COVID-Time Laila' Prithvi Shaw Will Make You Go ROFL! (Watch Video).

Having donned the dual role of goalie-cum-goalkeeping coach last season, Karanjit will continue in a playing capacity in the upcoming campaign as new head coach Csaba Laszlo is expected to bring in a goalkeeping coach as part of his backroom staff.

Karanjit said he was looking forward to contributing his best to CFC in the coming season.

Also Read | Brahim Diaz Latest Transfer News: AC Milan Sign Real Madrid Midfielder on Loan.

“Chennaiyin FC is my home. I didn't have to think twice before taking the decision to continue with my adopted family and represent our loving fans and the city of Chennai for one more season,” the veteran custodian, who has made 62 appearances for the club, said.

Coach Laszlo said Karanjit's presence will benefit the team and his inputs will be important for the youngsters.

“Karanjit is a pivotal member...I am very happy we will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise. He has been a big part of Chennaiyin's success and his valuable input in training sessions and match situations will be of immense importance, especially for our younger goalkeeping talents,” the newly appointed coach.

Karanjit's performances for Chennaiyin stood out especially in CFC's 2017-18 title winning campaign with seven clean sheets in 20 games, the joint-highest that season.

He also made two remarkable penalty saves in games against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC that season, which proved instrumental in CFC's eventual title triumph.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)