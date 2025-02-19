New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The 10th edition of the Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon, scheduled for February 23, 2025, is set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country, with over 25,000 participants expected to participate.

This prestigious marathon has earned its place as a major event on the global athletic calendar, certified as a National Marathon by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and recognized by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS).

The event is also recognized by World Athletics. According to a press release from the New Delhi Marathon organisers, Padma Shri Pullela Gopi Chand and cricket star Ajinkya Rahane will flag off the marathon from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

It will take the participants through the heart of New Delhi's historic and vibrant streets. This year, the marathon has garnered wide participation from 24 countries and 543 cities from 27 states of India, making it a truly international event.

-Event Categories and Participation

Runners will compete across four categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K.

Notably, the Indian Elite Marathon team, comprising Anish Thapa, Belliyappa, Man Singh Gopi T, Vikram Bangriya, Akshay Saini, Bhagirathi Bisht, Laxmi KM, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee, Ashwini Madan Jadhav, and Disket Dolma, will be in full force, showcasing the nation's top athletic talent. The event is also a qualifying race for International Amateur Races, offering runners the opportunity to achieve global recognition.

In a step towards greater inclusivity, the marathon will see the participation of around 25 vision-impaired athletes. The commitment to empowering athletes from all backgrounds highlights the event's role as a platform for diversity and inclusion in sports.

-A Vital Part of the 'Fit India Movement'

In alignment with the Government of India's 'Fit India Movement', the New Delhi Marathon is playing a key role in encouraging fitness and active lifestyles across the nation. With a broad base of participants from various sectors, including the armed forces, corporate sector and NGOs, the marathon serves as an inspiring reminder of the collective effort required to build a healthier and fitter society.

"The New Delhi Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of human spirit, perseverance, and unity. As the organizers, we are thrilled to see the incredible participation from athletes across the world, and we are proud to continue fostering an inclusive, inspiring event. Our goal is to create a platform where every runner, from elite athletes to first-timers, can push their limits and be part of something much larger than themselves, which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India vision." Quoted Nagaraj Adiga - Race Director and CMD - NEB Sports

"At Apollo Tyres, we believe not only in driving performance on the road but also performance in life. The New Delhi Marathon embodies this ethos by bringing together people of all abilities to challenge themselves, achieve their goals, and inspire others. We are proud to be a part of this incredible journey and continue our commitment to supporting fitness and active living across the nation." said Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial, Apollo Tyres Ltd.

"ASICS is proud to continue this association as the official sports goods partner for the New Delhi Marathon, a platform that brings runners together. This association reflects our deep commitment to support runners perform at their best, we are excited to showcase world-class running shoes and gear to participants, ensuring they have the maximum comfort and support needed to achieve their running & fitness goals. We believe in the transformative power of sport to inspire and bring communities together, and we are pleased to be part of this incredible event," said Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India and South ASIA.Green Initiative at the New Delhi Marathon

As part of our commitment to sustainability, the New Delhi Marathon has embraced a comprehensive Green Initiative aimed at minimizing the event's environmental footprint. The marathon has taken several steps to ensure that participants, spectators, and organizers contribute to a cleaner and greener future.

This event is supported by Delhi Metro, offering free rides to and from JLN Stadium for participants with Bibs.

"We are delighted to join hands with the New Delhi Marathon. We are connecting every corner of the Capital and making life easier for every resident," said Dr Vikas Kumar, MD, Delhi Metro.

As always, the marathon will focus on reducing plastic waste by offering eco-friendly hydration stations, minimizing single-use plastic bottles, and encouraging the use of reusable water containers. The event will also implement waste segregation and promote recycling throughout the venue.

By partnering with environmental organizations and local authorities, the marathon aims to create awareness about sustainability and inspire participants to adopt greener practices in their daily lives.We believe that sports events can play a pivotal role in promoting environmental responsibility through collective effort, and we are excited to lead the way toward a sustainable future.

Medical Prep: The safety and well-being of every participant in the New Delhi Marathon is of utmost importance, and we have implemented several medical precautions to ensure a safe race experience for all runners.

On-Route Medical Stations: Multiple medical aid stations will be strategically placed along the marathon route, offering immediate care for injuries, fatigue, or medical emergencies. Each station will be staffed with qualified medical personnel equipped to handle a range of situations.

- Ambulance Services: A fleet of ambulances, fully equipped with necessary medical supplies, will be on standby throughout the event to provide swift transport for any runners requiring further medical attention.

- Hydration and Nutrition: Hydration stations will be set up at every km, ensuring that runners have access to water and isotonic drinks to stay hydrated. Nutritional support will also be available to help runners maintain their energy levels during the race.

- Vision-Impaired Athletes Support: Special provisions have been made for vision-impaired athletes, including trained guides who will accompany them throughout the race to ensure their safety and assist them in navigating the route.

- Pre-Race Health Checks: Participants will be encouraged to undergo health check-ups before the marathon to assess their fitness levels and identify any underlying conditions that may require special attention during the race.

- Emergency Response Teams: In addition to medical staff, dedicated emergency response teams will be positioned along the course to handle any unforeseen incidents swiftly and efficiently.

With these comprehensive medical precautions in place, the New Delhi Marathon is committed to providing a safe, supportive environment for all runners, ensuring that participants can focus on achieving their personal goals with confidence. (ANI)

