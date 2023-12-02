Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kirstie Gordon's three-wicket haul and Grace Scrivens's 39-run knock with the bat helped England A Women clinch a four-wicket victory over India A Women in the second game of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Earlier, in the first game of the three-match series, the away side conceded a three-run defeat but they came back stronger on Friday to level the series 1-1 with just one fixture left on hand.

After winning the toss, Minnu Mani elected to bat first following which they gave a target of 149/9. No batters could score a half-century in the first inning, however, Kanika Ahuja (27 runs from 14 balls), Uma Chetry (26 runs from 14 balls) and A Goel (26* from 26 balls) were the only standout batters for the 'Women in Blue' to give an average target.

England dominated the game from the very first moment of the game. Gordon led the English bowling attack after she scalped three wickets from her four-over spell and gave away 28 runs. On the other hand, Charlie Dean bagged two wickets and gave away 36 runs in his four-over spell.

In the run chase, Scrivens (39 runs from 34 balls) and Maia Bouchier (27 runs from 20 balls) had a brilliant start in the second inning which helped the away side keep an upper hand on the game. Scrivens slammed five fours, while, Bouchier smashed three fours and one six.

Issy Wong (35 runs from 15 balls) played a fiery inning after coming in the middle-order to end the game in their favour after chasing the given target.

India A Women skipper Minnu led the 'Women in Blue' bowling attack after she scalped two wickets in her three-over spell and gave away 29 runs. Meanwhile, Shreyanka Patil and Kashvee Gautam bagged one wicket each in their respective spell.

England's Wong was named the 'Player of the Match' following her stellar inning.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

