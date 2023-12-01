New Delhi, Dec 1: Australia's World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel for the IPL auctions, scheduled in Dubai on December 19. As per ESPNCricinfo, franchises have been sent a list of 1166 players, who have registered for the auction. There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend Rs 262.95 crore. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected to go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price. However, England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was released by Mumbai Indians, has not registered for the auction. IPL 2024: Full List of Retained and Released Players by All Franchises With Total Purse Amount Left.

Surprisingly, former India batter Kedar Jadhav, who is well past his sell-by-date has also kept his base price at Rs 2 crore along with Umesh Yadav, whose India Test career has all but ended. Jos Inglis, who recently scored his maiden T20 hundred against India, along with former skipper Steve Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood, are also in the top bracket.

Ditto for South Africa's new pace bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen, who is likely to see the hammer go up multiple times. Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the world's top T20 wrist spinners and released by RCB, is in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)