Madrid, Nov 7 (AP) Granada's win over fifth-division club Arosa in the first round of the Copa del Rey has been declared void because it used an ineligible player, the Spanish soccer federation said Tuesday.

Arosa will play in the next round even though Granada won last Thursday's match 3-0.

Granada, which is second-to-last in the first division, has 10 days to appeal the federation's ruling on the eligibility of goalkeeper Adri López.

López is linked to Granada's “B” team and shouldn't have been added to the Copa squad. (AP)

