London, Dec 9 (AP) A second-string Chelsea side was held 1-1 at home by Krasnodar in the Champions League in a match where there was little at stake.

Jorginho converted a penalty four minutes after Rémy Cabella had put Krasnodar in front.

Chelsea had already qualified for the knockout stage as Group E champion, while Krasnodar knew it would finish third and play in the Europa League.

It was still a surprise at Stamford Bridge when Cabella gave Krasnodar the lead with a tidy finish in the 24th minute.

Chelsea was punished for standing off the visiting attackers in the area, with center backs Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen far too tentative.

Chelsea hit back almost immediately, however, with Jorginho burying a penalty in his trademark fashion to level at 1-1.

The Italy midfielder slotted home after Tammy Abraham was fouled by Krasnodar defender Kaio. It was Jorginho's first penalty since missing in the 4-0 win in Krasnodar, in a failure that cost him Chelsea's main spot-kick duties.

The match was also notable as 19-year-old forward Tino Anjorin made his first start for Chelsea.

He was one of 10 changes made by Chelsea coach Frank Lampard from Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Leeds.

Lampard threw on a raft of replacements in the second half in an unsuccessful bid to force a winner. (AP)

