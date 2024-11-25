Mumbai, November 25: Flamboyant Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur failed to find any takers but Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction here on Monday. Also going unsold were New Zealand batting stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips. Punjab Kings Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Marco Jansen Sold to PBKS for INR 7 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

South African veteran Faf du Plessis and West Indies' Rovman Powell were bought for Rs two crore and Rs 1.50 crore by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, but seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane went unsold.

The unsold players can find buyers later in the day during the accelerated auction if their names are given by the franchises.

