South Africa star all-rounder Marco Jansen has been purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Jansen was sold for INR 7 crore. During the India vs South Africa four-match T20I series, Jansen had a decent outing with bat and ball. This might be the reason Punjab went all out for the star cricketer during the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Krunal Pandya Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 5.75 Crore; Daryl Mitchell Unsold.

Proteas Star will Play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

