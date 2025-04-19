Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) recorded their most successful run-chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

GT chased down a target of 204 runs, thanks to a century stand between Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford. This surpassed their previous highest successful chase of 198 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

It also became the highest successful run-chase against DC by any team in IPL history, beating Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 188-run chase in Delhi during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. DC got off to a quick start with Karun Nair scoring 31 runs off 18 balls (two fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul making 28 runs off 14 balls (four boundaries and a six). A half-century partnership between Axar Patel (39 in 32 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (with two fours and a six), followed by a strong finish from Ashutosh Sharma (37 in 19 balls, with two fours and three sixes), helped DC post 203/8 in 20 overs.

Also Read | LSG 180/5 in 20 Overs | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Abdul Samad’s Cameo Lifts Lucknow To 180/5.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 4 wickets for 41 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore took a wicket each.

In response, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early, but Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 balls (11 fours and four sixes), along with key partnerships with Sai Sudharsan (36 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (43 in 34 balls, with a four and three sixes), guided GT to victory with four balls to spare.

Jos Buttler was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning innings.

With their fifth win in seven matches, Gujarat Titans moved to the top of the IPL points table. Delhi Capitals, who suffered their second loss, slipped to second place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)