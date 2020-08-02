London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): After winning the FA Cup title, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta thanked Manchester City's Pep Guardiola for playing a key role in his development as a 'coach'.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium to script their record 14th FA Cup title win.

Also Read | Leander Paes Reignites Olympic Fever, Shares Photo Of Unique Breakfast For 'Olympians'.

Arteta said that Manchester City's coach Pep Guardiola will always have his gratitude.

"He has been a key figure in my development as a coach. He has my gratitude. I wouldn't be sitting here today without him. I have to thank him big time," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan Gifts Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir a Brand New Mercedes-Benz Car on Eid al-Adha 2020 (View Pics).

In the match between Chelsea and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the Gunners to hand them a 2-1 win.

Chelsea had struck the first goal in the match, owing to Christian Pulisic's efforts, but Arsenal came from behind to win the match.

"Big games require big moments for big players - he (Aubameyang) did that in the semi-final and now today," Arteta said.

"People questioning whether he can do it in big games and he's done it today," he added.

Arsenal had finished the 2019-20 Premier League season at the eighth position, their lowest since the 1994-95 season.

Arteta also labelled the FA Cup win as the best moment of his managing career at Arsenal so far.

"I think this is the best moment of my career because I know the difficulties we've been through. I had one mission - make the players and staff believe that we could do it. Seeing the change in the dressing room is what makes me more proud," Arteta said.

"I completely understood the needs of this football club. I knew the challenges I was facing when I made a decision to come here and the expectations we will always have. This is the first one. Let's enjoy it. My players have been fantastic and the staff and everyone upstairs," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)