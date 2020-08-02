Shakib al Hasan much like many people around the world observed the special occasion of Eid yesterday. The Bangladesh all-rounder celebrated the auspicious occasion with his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir in the United States of America. On the special day of Eid, the 33-year-old cricketer surprised his wife with a Mercedes-Benz car. The couple are married since December 12, 2012, and also have two daughters named Alaina and Errum. Shakib Al Hasan and Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir Announce Birth of Second Daughter Errum (Watch Video).

Shakib al Hasan’s wife Umme who is very much active on social media took to her official Instagram account to share the photos of the brand new silver-coloured Mercedes car. ‘My eidi from the husband’ she captioned her post. The Bangladesh cricketer now lives in the USA with his wife and two kids. Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib-al-Hasan to Auction 'Favourite' Bat to Raise COVID-19 Funds.

See Post

View this post on Instagram My eidi from the husband 👑 A post shared by Shishir 👑 (@shishir_75) on Jul 31, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

Devotees from across the globe celebrated Eid al-Adha by offering prayers at their homes. Normally, people on the occasion greet each other with hugs but this time many could be seen avoiding that keeping in mind the importance of social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shakib al Hasan has not played competitive cricket since October 2019 as the all-rounder was initially banned for two years by the International Cricket Council for failure to report the fixing approaches made towards him by the bookies. However, the ban was later reduced to one year and he will be eligible to return back to action in October 2020.

