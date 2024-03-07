New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday announced that star allrounder Harleen Deol has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 after she sustained an injury.

"It is with regret that we inform you, Gujarat Giants' Indian cricketer Harleen Deol has been ruled out of the remainder of the WPL season due to an injury she picked up recently. The Giants family extends their heartfelt wishes to Harleen and wishes her a speedy recovery. We wish to see her back in action sooner than later," the Gujarat-based franchise wrote in an official statement.

The Giants also announced that 29-year-old Bharti Fulmali will replace Deol in the squad.

"In the interim, 29-year-old Bharti Fulmali will replace Harleen in the Giants' squad. The team will play the Mumbai Indians next on 9 March in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium," the statement added.

In their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants scored a challenging 199/5 and then restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 180/8 to clinch their maiden win of the season.

After sealing their first win of the season, the Giants stand at the bottom of the WPL 2024 standings with just 2 points at a net run rate of -1.278. In their upcoming match, GG will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

