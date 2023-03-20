mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Monday.
Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for the Giants with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.
For the UP side, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra took two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores:
Gujarat Giants: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemalatha 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39, Parshavi Chopra 2/29).
