mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 178 for 6 in their Women's Premier League match against UP Warriorz here on Monday.

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for the Giants with 60 off 39 balls while Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 57.

For the UP side, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra took two wickets apiece.

Gujarat Giants: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemalatha 57; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39, Parshavi Chopra 2/29).

